Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.90. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 400 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Itaú Corpbanca Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $987.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.99.
About Itaú Corpbanca
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
