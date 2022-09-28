Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.90. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 400 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $987.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

About Itaú Corpbanca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

