ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.38

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 26693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITVPY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

