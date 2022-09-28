J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in September

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

JDWPY remained flat at $26.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 218. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $36.89.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

