J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.08

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 93605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JSAIY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

J Sainsbury Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

