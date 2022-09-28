J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires New Stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. ProShares Short Dow30 comprises 2.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc owned 0.47% of ProShares Short Dow30 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth approximately $12,508,000. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,491,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 589.2% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 119,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 85,992 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 4,099.2% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Dow30 Trading Down 1.5 %

ProShares Short Dow30 stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 76,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. ProShares Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

