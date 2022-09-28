J2 Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after acquiring an additional 770,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 523,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 192,836 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,423,000 after acquiring an additional 168,089 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $12,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,569. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $89.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.