J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 1,012 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,073. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

