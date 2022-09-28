J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 1,833 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 1.2% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.49. 2,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,848. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.