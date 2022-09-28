J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 1,935 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

J2 Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,899,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,538,000 after acquiring an additional 385,046 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $290,333,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.84. 15,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.49. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

