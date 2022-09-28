J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 221 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 286,268 shares of company stock valued at $94,808,105 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY traded up $25.72 on Wednesday, reaching $336.82. 324,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

