Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Raymond James

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. Jabil’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4,671.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,414,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

