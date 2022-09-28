Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Short Interest Update

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Jack Creek Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCICU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 27.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

Jack Creek Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JCICU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 3,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Jack Creek Investment has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

About Jack Creek Investment

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

