Jacobs Solutions Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Jacobs Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.38. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

