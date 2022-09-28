Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.45

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.45 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 16777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

Jade Road Investments Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 58.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.71.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

