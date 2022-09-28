JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.55

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.55 and traded as high as $20.67. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 89,349 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAKK. StockNews.com downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $192.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,915,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

