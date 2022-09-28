Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Macroview Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Macroview Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $230,912,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $148,005,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,023,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,244,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 530,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after buying an additional 414,222 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $51.40.

