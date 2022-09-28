Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Holdings Lifted by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 9.7% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VNLA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $48.57. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,752. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

