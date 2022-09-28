Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Japan Exchange Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Japan Exchange Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 209,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Japan Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $13.11.
About Japan Exchange Group
