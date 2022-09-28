Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Japan Exchange Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Japan Exchange Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 209,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Japan Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

