Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance

JCYGY remained flat at $49.30 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.