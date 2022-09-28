Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €140.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($142.86) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 226.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAE. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €104.00 ($106.12) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

SAE stock traded up €1.81 ($1.85) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €42.82 ($43.69). 109,934 shares of the stock traded hands. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €39.61 ($40.42) and a one year high of €165.70 ($169.08). The stock has a market cap of $774.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

