Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JRSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 1.1 %

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

