Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. Jetfuel Finance has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $34,467.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.57 or 0.00110940 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Jetfuel Finance

Jetfuel Finance’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s total supply is 123,867 coins. Jetfuel Finance’s official website is jetfuel.finance/vaults. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

