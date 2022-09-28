Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JCTCF remained flat at $5.25 on Wednesday. 384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.31. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.16%.

Insider Activity at Jewett-Cameron Trading

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

