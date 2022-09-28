Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, an increase of 382.4% from the August 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Jiuzi worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Jiuzi Stock Up 6.5 %

Jiuzi stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 179,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,898. Jiuzi has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.