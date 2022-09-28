JLB & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

