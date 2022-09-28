Jobchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.58 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $39.58 million and $242.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain’s launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency.”

