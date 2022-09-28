Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $271.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JLL. UBS Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE JLL opened at $151.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.39. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $150.56 and a one year high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

