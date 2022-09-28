Joule Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,260 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after buying an additional 333,966 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,326,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 194,968 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 596,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 236,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,730 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,257. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.20 million, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.66. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

