Joule Financial LLC Buys New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,808,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,331,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

