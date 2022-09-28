Joule Financial LLC Buys Shares of 139,026 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 139,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.88. 843,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,856,068. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.