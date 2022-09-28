Joule Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,654 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. 334,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

