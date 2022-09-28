Joule Financial LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.