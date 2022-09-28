Joule Financial LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 59,436 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $72.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $372,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,874.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,403 shares of company stock worth $658,697. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

