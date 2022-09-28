Joule Financial LLC Makes New $8.75 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 417,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,795. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

