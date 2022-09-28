Joule Financial LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,332. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

