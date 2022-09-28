Joule Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VCR traded up $5.08 on Wednesday, hitting $246.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,017. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.34.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

