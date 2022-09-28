JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. 6,049,485 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.

