JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JSR Stock Down 2.4 %

JSR stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. JSR has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $720.17 million during the quarter.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

