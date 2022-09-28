Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Shares Up 4.1%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) was up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

(Get Rating)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.