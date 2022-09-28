Just Group (LON:JUST) Shares Down 4.1%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.15 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 67.15 ($0.81). 2,610,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,240,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.05 ($0.85).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 116 ($1.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 116 ($1.40).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £635.39 million and a P/E ratio of -17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.29%.

In related news, insider Michelle Cracknell purchased 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £9,954.86 ($12,028.59).

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

