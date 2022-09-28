Karpas Strategies LLC Acquires 12,199 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. 41,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,940. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,167 shares of company stock worth $118,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.