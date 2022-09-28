Karpas Strategies LLC Has $4 Million Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group accounts for 1.4% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,479. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $177.25 and a 1-year high of $286.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

