Karpas Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

