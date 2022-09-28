Karpas Strategies LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,932 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 11.2% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $31,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. 29,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,408. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.