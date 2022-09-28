Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.34

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 17501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

