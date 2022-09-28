Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,800 shares, an increase of 469.8% from the August 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of KYN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 11,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,034. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,325. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 93,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

