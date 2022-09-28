KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 235.6% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KBC Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. 280,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,247. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.