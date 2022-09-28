KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 235.6% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KBC Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. 280,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,247. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

