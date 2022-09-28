KCCPAD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $186,855.32 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $186,855.32 and approximately $9.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KCCPAD alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004686 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $319.43 or 0.01640880 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035684 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD (CRYPTO:KCCPAD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KCCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KCCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.