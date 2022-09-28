KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 13,361,420 shares.

KEFI Gold and Copper Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.90.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

