Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 197 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $99.13. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

